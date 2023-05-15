ASEAN Car GPS Navigation Systems Market Future of Blockchain in Market Research: Opportunities and Challenges | JVC KENWOOD Corporation, Robert Bosch, Garmin Ltd., Sony Corporation

The most recent research report on ASEAN Car GPS Navigation Systems Market was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on ASEAN Car GPS Navigation Systems Market .

The ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market size was valued at $12,936 thousand in 2017, and is projected to reach at $29,599 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. The ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market trends include rise in number of car productions and sales in ASEAN countries, increase in need of traffic control, high penetration of wireless communication technology and advanced connectivity infrastructure toward the growth of the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market. ASEAN car sales in 2017 was around 3.33 million units, and around 4 million units of cars are expected to be sold by 2020. This is expected to drive the adoption of GPS navigation systems and thus, boost the growth of the market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43277

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

In addition, the adoption of GPS navigation systems in both, passenger and commercial cars, for traffic control and emergency vehicle location significantly drive the market growth. In addition, according to a study, the annual economic losses due to traffic congestion in the emerging economies in Asia are expected to reach $36.6 billion by 2030. The GPS navigation systems can provide real-time traffic updates to help an individual save time during road congestion. Moreover, it can also reduce fuel consumption as well as decrease chances of accidents. However, emergence of several alternatives hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, the development of smart cities in Southeast Asia has opened several opportunities for self-driving cars.

Governments in these countries are constantly focusing on promotion of these autonomous vehicles. All these developments are expected to boost the adoption of GPS navigation systems and act as a major opportunity for the market. Based on component type, the hardware segment dominated the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of car sales in Asia-Pacific region as these components come with navigation system provided by the OEM or aftermarket. Furthermore, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to continuous rise in demand for new digital technologies for in car connectivity.

The ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market was led by Indonesia in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, Thailand is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in industrialization and increase in need to efficiently deliver the goods from one point to another. Moreover, the Thai government’s agenda to make transportation smarter for more than a decade is also another factor that boosts the market growth in this country.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43277

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Key Findings of the ASEAN Car GPS Navigation Systems Market:

By component type, the hardware segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market during the forecast period.

In 2017, Indonesia accounted for the highest ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market share among the other countries.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

By end user, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market forecast period.

Some of the key ASEAN car GPS navigation systems market players profiled in the report include Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, TomTom International BV, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., JVC KENWOOD Corporation, Robert Bosch, Garmin Ltd., Sony Corporation, Denso Corporation, and Continental AG. These players have adopted various strategies to enhance their service offerings and to increase their market penetration.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturers.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

The report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Request full Report :- :https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43277