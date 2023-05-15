Mainframe Market Maximizing the Value of Observational Research: Techniques for Deep Understanding of Consumer Behavior | Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Inspur Co. Ltd.

The most recent research report on Mainframe Market was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on Mainframe Market .

The global mainframe market size was valued at $2,094.12 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,906.61 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025. According to market analysis, the Z systems accounted for the global mainframe market share in 2017, as these systems are widely adopted by different industry verticals, including government, banking, and insurance owing to its exceptional benefits such as costs savings, high reliability, and sharper focus.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43298

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Mainframes play a crucial role in business critical applications to handle large number of databases and transaction volumes and considered ideal solutions for increasing trends in the digital business environment. Increase in IoT landscape, surge in number of large data, and rise in demand for high-performance computing mainframe environments boost the mainframe market growth. However, certain factors such as high costs, and shortage of mainframe skills restrain the growth of the mainframe industry. Various key players have been upgrading and launching new mainframe solutions to offers innovative solutions across different industry verticals and also giving competitive edge to each other in the market.

For instance, Fujitsu updated its GS21 series of mainframe products and launched the product named as Fujitsu Server GS21 3600 model group and the Fujitsu Server GS21 3400 model group. The new offerings are known to have 20% better CPU performance compared to the previous models, while reducing the space required for the equipment to about 40% at the same time. Such improvements have been enabling business verticals to tackle the expanded data volumes and advancements of digitalization.

Furthermore, GS series and other mainframes are expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in shift toward domestic player products, which make it a major mainframe market opportunity. For instance, companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Inspur Co. Ltd. have partnered with several bank IT departments for mainframe installations.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43298

The global mainframe industry was led by the BFSI industry in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate. A study has shown that around 23 of the 25 top U.S. retailers run on mainframe systems, which is further expected to face higher demand in the upcoming years and is considered as a major opportunity for the market.

In 2017, the global mainframe market was dominated by North America, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in this region include high mainframe spending among financial organizations and retail industry supported by rise in number of online transactions and increase in adoption of mainframes. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in ICT spending among government and BFSI industry in developing countries in the region. In addition, well-established IT & telecom industry in the region possess significant growth capabilities.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43298

Key Finding of the Mainframe Market:

Based on region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the Z systems accounted for the highest mainframe market share in 2017.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

The global mainframe market analysis include some of the key market players such as BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Unisys Corporation.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturers.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

The report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Request full Report :- :https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43298