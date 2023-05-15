Video Analytics Market Importance of Net Promoter Score: Measuring and Improving Customer Loyalty | IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc

The most recent research report on Video Analytics Market was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on Video Analytics Market .

The global video analytics market was valued at $3,107.00 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $14,443.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2018 to 2025. Furthermore, rise in requirement of business intelligence and insights, and increase in need of edge-based analytics to recognize and profile applications are the major factors expected to provide opportunities for the market growth in the upcoming years.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Global video analytics market trends include increase in demand for industrial automation, which is driving the demand for video analytics across numerous industries such as, BFSI, retail, airports, manufacturing, and others. Also, the demand for IP-based security systems and infrastructure, and growth in concerns over safety and security to life as well as assets are the factors fueling the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in requirement for business intelligence and insights are expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in near future. However, increase in number of false alarms during bad weather or poor lightning conditions and the high cost of initial installment are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Based on component, the software segment dominated the overall video analytics market size in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Also, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate due to increase in adoption of digital technologies across the various industries and need to provide enhanced as well as better services.

North America dominated the overall video analytics market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to growth in demand for public safety and increase in needs of actionable insights. For instance, the U.S. government is heavily investing in video analytics technology to develop smart city solutions such as waste management sensors, smart logistics, vehicle fleet communication, and broadband infrastructure. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Video Analytics Market:

Based on deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate in the global video analytics market size during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to low investment, ease of use, and low maintenance cost.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue for video analytics market share in 2017, the growth in need to safeguard data along with rise in awareness of security events boosts the growth of the video analytics market across large enterprises. For instance, several video analytics industry players such as IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Verint Systems, Inc., are offering solutions to cater to the need of video analysis for various user types, including small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on application, the retail sector dominated the overall video analytics market in 2017 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this sector is mainly attributed to the increase in need to monitor consumer behavior, buying criteria, the pattern of product selection, and time spending on particular sections in the retail industry. In addition, growth in requirement of solutions for customer engagement, queue management, loss prevention, and store optimization is also driving the need of video analytics in the retail industry.

Some of the key players in the video analytics market that are profiled in the report include AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Aventura Technologies, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intellivision, PureTech Systems, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., Quognify, and others.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

