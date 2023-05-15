Metabolomics Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer

Global Metabolomics Market Size study, By Product (Metabolomics Instruments {Separation Techniques, Detection Techniques}, Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services), By Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, Other), By Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Inborn Errors Of Metabolism, Other), By End-Use (Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Other), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Metabolomics Market is valued approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Metabolomics is a scientific study of chemical procedures that includes the small molecule substrates, intermediates and products of cell metabolism, and metabolites such as chromatography, spectroscopy, and multivariate. Metabolites are associated with the phenotype of an organism and utilizes in various applications like phenotyping of genetically modified plants, substantial equivalence testing, biotic-abiotic stress reaction analysis, and identification of gene function. Additionally, it also allows scientists and researchers to evaluate biological impacts and perceive the adverse reaction of drugs on an organism.

The increasing availability of private and government funding for metabolomics research, and growing expenditure on pharmaceutical and biotech R&D activities are the primary factors for the market growth across the globe. The rising demand for personalized medicine, coupled with the increasing number of strategic movements such as mergers & acquisitions, by the leading market players are further surging the global market demand in the approaching years. For instance, in July 2021, the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. introduced the Center of Excellence in Clinical Metabolomics- a research associate to offer best practices, innovations, and standard operating measures to the metabolomics community. However, the complexity and diversity of biological samples and the high cost of tools and instruments impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, biomarker development and lucrative opportunities for market growth in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Metabolomics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, tied with the increasing biomedical research. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing demand for improved pharmaceutical products, as well as the growth of the emerging economies, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metabolomics Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Metabolomics Instruments

Separation Techniques

Detection Techniques

Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services

By Application:

Biomarker discovery

Drug discovery

Toxicology testing

Nutrigenomics

Functional Genomics

Personalized medicine

Other

By Indication:

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Other

By End-Use:

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

