Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Giants Spending is going to Boom | Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen Inc.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size study, By Product (Oligonucleotide-Based Drugs, Synthesized Oligonucleotides, Reagents, Equipment), By Application (Research Applications {PCR, Sequencing, Other Research Applications}, Diagnostic Applications), By Type (Antisense Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies, Rnai Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies, Cpg Oligonucleotide-Based Therapies, By Disease Type:, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Diseases), By End-Use (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Cros And Cmos, Academic Research Institutes), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is valued approximately USD 5.36 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Oligonucleotide synthesis is the chemical fusion of comparatively short fragments of nucleic acids with a defined chemical structure or sequence. The technique is majorly used in laboratory practice as it offers a fast and cost-effective way to contact custom-made oligonucleotides of the anticipated sequence. Moreover, it is also beneficial for performing molecular diagnosis in various diseases, involves detection of infectious diseases like SARS-COV2, hepatitis, and cancer diagnosis.

The growing adoption of synthesized oligos in therapeutic applications, the with the growing focus on personalized medicin, coupled with the increasing number of government investments for synthetic biology and genome projects, are the major factors that may augment the market growth around the world. For instance, in August 2019, the Li Ka Shing Foundation (Hongkong) contributed USD 63 million for the introduction of the main institute for synthetic biology research at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). The aim of this investment is to establish a new institute that will conduct research in synthetic biology for merging the processes and materials of biological systems & engineering. Moreover, in January 2020, in India, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) introduced the “Genome India Project” (GIP) with the objective of accumulating10,000 genetic samples from citizens in India to create a reference genome. The major targeted areas of this project are rare genetic disorders, precision health, mutation spectrum of genetic & complex diseases that occur in the Indian population, translational research, and genetic epidemiology of multifactorial lifestyle diseases. However, complexities associated with therapeutic oligos impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing presence of the leading market players in emerging economies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility and the presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing focus on improving the safety & quality of healthcare and developing personalized therapeutics, as well as increasing number of R&D activities in life sciences, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Maravai Life Sciences

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Bio-synthesis Inc.

TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Oligonucleotide-based Drugs

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Reagents

Equipment

By Application:

Research Applications

PCR

Sequencing

Other Research Applications

Diagnostic Applications

By Type:

Antisense Oligonucleotide-based Therapies

RNAi Oligonucleotide-based Therapies

CpG Oligonucleotide-based Therapies

By Disease Type:

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

CROs and CMOs

Academic Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

