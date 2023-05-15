Cyber Security Market Role of Artificial Intelligence in Survey Design: Innovations and Trends | Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL Technologies Limitedbbbb

The most recent research report on Cyber Security Market was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on Cyber Security Market .

The cyber security market was valued at $104.60 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $258.99 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025. Furthermore, cyber security activities are now being prioritized and aligned to strategic business activities to minimize the damage of IT resources, which provides a major growth opportunity for the market. Also, increasing need for strong authentication techniques is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February.

Global cyber security market trends include rise in malware and phishing threats and increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD among organizations are the key drivers for the market. In addition, growth in demand for cloud-based cyber security solutions is also one of the major factors fueling the cyber security market growth. Moreover, huge growth in the number of devices and the amount of bandwidth enterprises are leveraging is forcing them to seek solutions that are scalable and can eliminate the need to backhaul security to the corporate office. However, constant need to conform to cyber security industry standards, regulations, and complexities of device security are some of the major factors hampering the market growth.

Based on component, the solutions segment dominated the overall cyber security market size in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increase in need to monitor external and in-house threats for large as well as small & medium enterprises. Further, the services segment is also expected to grow at a rapid pace throughout the forecast years.

North America dominated the overall cyber security market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to growth in dependency on Internet and social media platforms. Moreover, increase in usage of cloud, mobile data, and digitization has also boosted the demand for cyber security solutions in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Cyber Security Market:

Based on deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit significant growth rate in the global cyber security market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to low maintenance cost, which is majorly preferred by small & medium enterprises.

Based on user type, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue for cyber security market share in 2017, the growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the major focus on implementing effective security solutions by large enterprises.

Based on cyber security industry vertical, the BFSI sector dominated the overall cyber security market in 2017 and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this sector is mainly attributed to the increase in need for providing sealed security and digital privacy in financial institutions. In addition, increase in adoption of smartphones, internet banking, and cloud are fueling the market growth in this sector.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Limited, and others.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

