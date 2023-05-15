Genomics Market Size Projected To Show Strong Growth | Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V.

Global Genomics Market Size study, By Product & Service (Systems & Software, Consumables, Services), By Technology (Sequencing, PCR, Nucleic Acid Extraction And Purification, Microarray, Other Technologies), By Application (Drug Discovery And Development, Diagnostics, Agriculture And Animal Research, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers And Academic & Government Institutes,, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Genomics Market is valued approximately USD 22.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Genomics is an interdisciplinary field of biology that emphasizes on mapping, evolution, structure, function, and editing of genomes. A genome is a set of DNAs, that encompasses all of its hierarchy and genes, in the form of a three-dimensional structural configuration.

Genomics is a medically accepted means for preventing, managing and curing various diseases. The increasing availability of government funding to support genomics projects, rising application areas of genomics and next-generation sequencing in cancer research, entry of new market players are the chief factors that may stimulate the market demand across the globe. For instance, in January 2020, Color Genomics, Inc. and NorthShore University Health System finished the delivery of clinical genomics in routine care under its U.S. program.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5169

The company has also supported Imagenetics- Sanford’s genomics program to enhance its clinical decision-making capabilities. However, the high cost of genomic equipment and lack of availability of trained professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing adoption of genomics in specialized/personalized medicine is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Genomics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the changing regulations for reimbursement and adoption of genomics, coupled with the growing number of research programs and strategic partnerships of research centers and academics with leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising availability of favorable government policies, as well as the increasing number of key market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Genomics Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BGI Group

Danaher Corporation

Merck Kgaa

Promega Corporation

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5169

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Systems & Software

Consumables

Services

By Technology:

Sequencing

PCR

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Microarray

Other Technologies

By Application:

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostics

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes,

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5169

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5169

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com