Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Size with Global Industry Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Report Ocean has released a market research report on the Robotic Pool Cleaner industry. The report, prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals, utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. It also examines the industry's regulations and policies and potential future advancements.

The global robotic pool cleaner market size was US$ 844.9 million in 2021. The global robotic pool cleaner market size is forecast to reach US$ 2,583.50 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The robotic pool cleaner is a highly sophisticated device for cleaning pools, making it one of the most sought-after products on the market. Product features such as speed, reliability, and ease of use are significant drivers of product demand, despite the high price of robotic pool cleaners. Robotic pool cleaners automate the process of cleaning swimming pools. Robotic pool cleaners typically consist of a motor, polyester filter cartridges, onboard pumps, and remote control. In order to reach the masses, market players are focused on improving product capabilities and efficiency. Factors Influencing Market Growth The increasing adoption of autonomous technology to remove dirt particles from swimming pools and the increase in construction activities are factors that contribute to the positive growth of the global market.

Increasing demand for robotic pool cleaners is evident in residential and commercial applications due to their ease of installation and low maintenance costs. Thus, driving the global market.

The availability of alternative pool cleaning products, such as skimmer nets, pool brushes, and leaf baggers, may slow down the global market growth.

Increasing demand for robotic pool cleaners is evident in residential and commercial applications due to their ease of installation and low maintenance costs. Thus, driving the global market.

The availability of alternative pool cleaning products, such as skimmer nets, pool brushes, and leaf baggers, may slow down the global market growth.

In order to meet consumer demands for cleaners that are low-cost and autonomous, manufacturers are incorporating new technologies into their products. Thus, offering lucrative opportunities for the global market. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 A rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 has halted various business operations, including commercial construction activities around the world. With an increase in COVID-infected individuals worldwide, the construction industry has faced significant roadblocks that have disrupted its steady expansion. In spite of the escalating impact of the pandemic on most economic sectors, the pool industry has seen rapid growth over the past few months. As a result of travel restrictions, many homeowners are looking to create mini staycations at their homes, thus increasing the demand for pool services. Due to the growing interest in swimming pools and the subsequent need for cleaning solutions, robotic pool cleaner brands will likely flourish during the forecast period. Regional Insights North America was the largest industry in terms of value in 2021, followed by Europe. Due to the increasing popularity of robotic pool cleaners and high disposable income in this region. The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Commercial and residential pool cleaners are becoming more popular in the region. In addition, the growing disposable income in this region fuels the robotic pool cleaner market. Leading Competitors The leading prominent companies profiled in the global robotic pool cleaner market are: Aquatron Robotic Technology

iRobot Corporation

KOKIDO

Mariner 3S AG

Hangzhou Gaoyue Technology Co. Limited

Maytronics Limited

Milagrow HumanTech

Pentair

Polaris Incorporated

Zodiac Pool Systems

Other Prominent Players Scope of the Report The global robotic pool cleaner market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region. Segmentation based on Type Cloud Connected

Bluetooth And Wi-Fi Connected

In-Ground

Above Ground Segmentation based on End-User Residential

Hotels

Amusement Parks

Others Segmentation based on Distribution Channel Specialty Electronics Stores

E-Commerce

Hypermarkets

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

