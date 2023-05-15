Cloud Managed Services Market Size with CAGR Status, Competitive Landscape, Industry Share, Future Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Report Ocean has released a market research report on the Cloud Managed Services industry, covering 150+ countries and analyzing over 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports per year. The report, prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals, utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. It also examines the industry’s regulations and policies and potential future advancements.

The global cloud managed services market size was US$ 86.32 billion in 2021. The global cloud managed services market size is forecast to reach US$ 208.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cloud Managed Services are outsourcing operations undertaken by a managed service provider (MSP) to manage the in-house functions of an organization. In addition, a cloud-managed service provider offers managed data center solutions, managed network solutions, and others. With these outsourced services, enterprises gain the skills they lack and become more competent. Cloud-based managed services help business owners replace functions that are expensive. In addition, cloud-managed services have played an important role in encouraging companies to lower their IT expenses. An enterprise can thus boost its efficiency and concentrate on its core functions with the help of this service. Factors Influencing Market Growth The primary driver of the market’s growth is companies seeking to reduce operational and infrastructure costs associated with managing business processes.

Several factors, including a lack of awareness and low internet penetration, slow down the overall market’s growth.

The growing trend of digitalization and the growing mobility of companies worldwide offer significant growth opportunities for the global cloud managed services market. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 With the outbreak of COVID-19, remote working has become a more common practice through the use of communication and collaboration tools. Cost reduction has become a priority for many businesses, including small-medium enterprises, resulting in an exponential increase in the use of advanced technologies to meet their constantly evolving needs, including cloud security, risk and compliance, and other functions. As a result of the growth in technology load, cloud-managed service providers had increased their portfolios in order to meet the ever-increasing demand of consumers. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic has driven global cloud managed services market growth. Regional Insights North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. As a result of its financial strength, North America is investing substantially in modern solutions and technology, giving its businesses a competitive edge in the cloud-managed services market. Major IT companies are deploying big data solutions to improve efficiency and simplify their company operations, which contribute to the adoption of smart facilities in this region. The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at a high rate in the market during the forecast period. The region is experiencing growth on both an economic and technological level. The Asia Pacific region is quickly becoming a center for outsourcing IT tasks, which fuels demand for such smart models. Leading Competitors The leading prominent companies profiled in the global cloud managed services market are: Accenture plc

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Atos

Amazon Web Services, Incorporated

Cisco

Cloudticity LLC

Connectria

Datacom Group Limited

DLT Solutions

Ericsson

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited

NEC Corporation

NTT DATA Corporation

Rackspace Technology, Incorporated

Sirius Computer Solutions

Wipro Limited

Other Prominent Players Scope of the Report The global cloud managed services market segmentation focuses on Service, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region. Segmentation based on Service Managed Business Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Security Services

Managed Infrastructure Services

Managed Mobility Services

Managed Communication and Collaboration Services Segmentation based on Organization Size Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Segmentation based on Vertical BFSI

Telecom

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing, Energy, & Utilities

IT

Others Segmentation based on Region North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

