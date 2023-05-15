Germany's most beautiful campsites

Summer, sun, sand and sea ― what more could you want? Well, ideally, a place to stay near the coast. Campingpark Kühlungsborn offers just that and is ... Summer, sun, sand and sea ― what more could you want? Well, ideally, a place to stay near the coast. Campingpark Kühlungsborn offers just that and is located on a 12-hectare nature reserve by the Baltic Sea. Here you'll find sunny and shaded sites, some only 50 meters (55 yards) from the beach. Plus, the seaside resort of Kühlungsborn is nearby.