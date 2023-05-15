Taiwan's Taroko National Park receives bomb threat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taroko National Park Headquarters on Monday (May 15) received an anonymous bomb threat, though nothing suspicious was found.

Liberty Times reported that the park’s headquarters received an anonymous message at around 8 a.m. claiming “eight remote-controlled bombs have been installed somewhere within the Taroko National Park and will be detonated at 3 p.m." The police were immediately notified and launched an investigation.

Park staff searched key attractions and buildings but did not find any explosives. The park has since reinforced patrols while police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This was the first time Taroko National Park had received a bomb threat. In recent years, Taiwan’s major public transport systems and tourist attractions have repeatedly received similar threats.

The most recent incidents include when the National Palace Museum received anonymous messages about remote-control bombs and random killings, and when the Yangmingshan National Park Headquarters received a bomb threat last week. According to police, the anonymous sender in all the incidents may be the same person using an overseas IP address.