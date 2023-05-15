Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's Taroko National Park receives bomb threat

National park joins list of attractions to receive anonymous messages

  124
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/15 19:42
A suspension bridge in Taroko National Park.

A suspension bridge in Taroko National Park. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taroko National Park Headquarters on Monday (May 15) received an anonymous bomb threat, though nothing suspicious was found.

Liberty Times reported that the park’s headquarters received an anonymous message at around 8 a.m. claiming “eight remote-controlled bombs have been installed somewhere within the Taroko National Park and will be detonated at 3 p.m." The police were immediately notified and launched an investigation.

Park staff searched key attractions and buildings but did not find any explosives. The park has since reinforced patrols while police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This was the first time Taroko National Park had received a bomb threat. In recent years, Taiwan’s major public transport systems and tourist attractions have repeatedly received similar threats.

The most recent incidents include when the National Palace Museum received anonymous messages about remote-control bombs and random killings, and when the Yangmingshan National Park Headquarters received a bomb threat last week. According to police, the anonymous sender in all the incidents may be the same person using an overseas IP address.
Taroko National Park
Taroko National Park Headquarters
bomb threat
Yangmingshan National Park
National Palace Museum

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's National Palace Museum threatened with 'random killings'
Taiwan's National Palace Museum threatened with 'random killings'
2023/05/09 16:45
Taiwan's National Palace Museum receives bomb threat
Taiwan's National Palace Museum receives bomb threat
2023/05/09 10:17
Taiwan’s National Palace Museum to open 10 Mondays amid post-COVID interest
Taiwan’s National Palace Museum to open 10 Mondays amid post-COVID interest
2023/04/29 20:45
Taiwan airport closes runway after receiving bomb threat
Taiwan airport closes runway after receiving bomb threat
2023/04/26 16:26
Police investigate bomb threat against Taipei Airport MRT station
Police investigate bomb threat against Taipei Airport MRT station
2023/04/01 14:05