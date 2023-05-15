Hou and Gou on relations with China, Taiwan's national defense

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) has put himself in the crosshairs of the supporters of New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) after choosing to forego a primary and pick the presidential candidate himself. He must get his pick through the party’s Central Committee, and there is now talk of revolt, which we will examine in my next column.

In the first column of this series, we looked at the strategic choices facing Chu when considering which candidate to pick. In the second column, we looked at the candidates overall and how they are perceived across the political spectrum.

This time we will look at the big issues animating this election so far: relations with China and national defense. To his credit, Gou has been fairly explicit in his ideas on these topics.

Hou has been vague, but since he has not formally declared himself a candidate, he is under no obligation to be explicit. In fact, up until the previous week or so, he had never made any public comments on these topics, which led some people to project their hopes or fears as to what he might actually believe onto him.

On China, Gou is deep blue. He just delivered a “Terry Gou Kinmen Peace Declaration” speech which lays out his thinking.

For the most part, his stances are standard deep blue. He believes in the “One China Principle” and the KMT version of the “1992 Consensus” of “One China, each side with its own interpretation” (China’s version is simply “One China”).

He did not address the problem that Xi Jinping in his 2019 New Year’s speech explicitly linked “One Country, Two Systems” to the “1992 Consensus,” which is something the KMT vehemently objected to at the time. He also does not appear to have taken notice of the fact that the “One China Principle” and the “1992 Consensus” are deeply unpopular with the Taiwanese public.

Blaming the DPP

He says the Tsai administration and the DPP are to blame for everything that is wrong with the relationship with China due to their “provocations.” He said that “the DPP has replaced ‘different interpretations of one China’ with deliberately misleading statements such as ‘two Chinas,’ ‘one China, one Taiwan,’ ‘one side, one country,’ etc., creating hate and dividing Taiwan through hate campaigns.” He did not address the fact that the Tsai administration was elected in back-to-back landslide victories with a mandate to carry out its policies toward China.

Gou said that he wants to “form a cross-party, cross-ethnic, and cross-generational negotiating team to reopen the door to peace negotiations between the two sides.” He also said: “I will strongly advocate Kinmen as the new permanent negotiation location between the two sides and as a starting point” and that “we will directly negotiate with sincerity, without any intervention from any other foreign forces.”

He went on to add: “As the ROC President, I would represent the ROC, and there is no issue of Taiwan independence here. Without the factor of Taiwan's independence, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) should not harass Taiwan anymore. If the CCP stops harassing Taiwan, both sides can sit down and talk, and there is no time limit for the negotiations on the ‘different interpretations’ part.”

Aside from the negotiating team and the permanent location of Kinmen for negotiations, there is not anything particularly new here. It is music to the ears of the deep blue base but well outside of mainstream opinion.

In a previous column, I delved into his thinking on national security. In a nutshell, he wants to avoid Taiwan becoming an “ammunition dump,” wants to scrap or scale back military purchases from the United States, would develop local military technology, and defend Taiwan with 80,000 robots. Gou criticized the DPP government for dealing with the military “all day long,” and the U.S. for using the defense of Taiwan as an excuse to put all the resources and strategic planning of the Taiwan government and civilians on the path of war.

That puts his thinking very much at odds with KMT Chair Chu’s “2D” concept of “dialogue” paired with “deterrence,” by which he means a strong military. Chu has also been at pains to emphasize the importance of Taiwan's relationships with the U.S. and Japan.

The "cup of water doctrine"

Hou has just barely started speaking on these issues, and his stances are still pretty vague. He kicked off with what the press is now calling his “cup of water doctrine,” (杯水論) I suspect initially somewhat sarcastically, but it has caught on and is now in wide use.

Hou described the ROC as the “cup” and Taiwan as the “water” in the cup, stating that they are in a symbiotic relationship and that without a strong national defense, the cup would break and the water would flow out. This choice of analogy left a lot of people scratching their heads.

Hou also stated: "Taiwan independence has no legal basis, so I oppose Taiwan independence." He has so far refused to directly answer regarding the “One China Principle” or the “1992 Consensus,” but when asked about how Xi had tied it to “One Country, Two Systems” he replied, "I oppose one country, two systems, uphold Taiwan's own democratic values, and move forward."

He made it clear he was a strong supporter of the ROC constitution and identifies with it, and he defines the ROC as Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. He has also stated he supports strong national defense and that Taiwan’s future is for its 23 million citizens to decide.

He is for dialogue with China, and for peace. He is also for democracy, freedom, and presumably mom’s dumplings.

That’s all we know about Hou’s thinking on these issues. He is clearly pan-blue, but the extent is hard to determine from so little information, especially without knowing his stances on the “One China Principle” and the “1992 Consensus.”

If he is declared the candidate, then hopefully we will get more clarity on the issue.