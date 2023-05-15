Latvia parliament group backs Taiwan's participation in WHO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Latvian Saeima's Latvia-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group penned a letter on May 11 to World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calling for Taiwan’s participation in the global health body.

The group said it “defends" Taiwan's right "to health and supports Taiwan’s participation in WHO meetings, activities, and mechanisms and its inclusion as an observer at the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA).” “The international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all partners and stakeholders, including Taiwan’s successful contribution to the tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

The group said that the WHO’s continued exclusion of Taiwan demonstrates its failure to live up to its principles of universality and equality "established in the WHO constitution as well as the ethical standards of the organization.”

The letter lauded Taiwan’s achievements in health, particularly in fighting the pandemic. The country donated 55 million masks and other medical supplies, including forehead thermometers, isolation gowns and protective clothing, oxygen generators, PCR test devices, and gloves to more than 80 countries and international organizations, it said.

Additionally, Taiwan has provided 27 tons of medical supplies and 700 tons of humanitarian relief to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

The East Asian nation has continuously demanded meaningful participation in all WHO activities, given its medical achievements and quality medical care to combat COVID-19 and prepare for future emergencies, the group said.

The 76th WHA is slated to take place from May 21-30 in Geneva, Switzerland. Despite not receiving an invitation to the global health meeting, Taiwan will send a delegation led by Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元), which will include National Health Insurance Administration Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞).