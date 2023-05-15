Alexa
Photo of the Day: Taiwan president, cat, Philippine senator

Philippine senator honored to meet 'a fellow woman leader & a fellow cat lover!'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/15 16:00
Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros (left), Think Think, and President Tsai Ing-wen. (Twitter, Tsai Ing-wen photo)

Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros (left), Think Think, and President Tsai Ing-wen. (Twitter, Tsai Ing-wen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo of Philippines Senator Risa Hontiveros, President Tsai Ing-wen, and her cat Think Think went viral on social media.

On Thursday (May 11), Hontiveros met with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and expressed support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations such as the World Health Assembly, World Health Organization, and International Civil Aviation Organization. During the meeting, the two discussed regional security and the rights of Filipino migrant workers.

On May 12, Hontiveros and her delegation visited Tsai at the Official Residence of the President. Hontiveros said she is seeking to devise a "legislative roadmap that would help defend the Philippines' national security, strengthen trade and economic relations with Taiwan, and protect the welfare of Filipino workers in Taiwan."

Tsai posted a photo after the meeting with Hontiveros and her cat Think Think, as well as photos of the Philippine delegation sharing a laugh and Tsai presenting her views. Tsai wrote that she was pleased to welcome the delegation, introduce her cat, and expressed gratitude for the senator's "longstanding support for Taiwan."

Hontiveros replied with a tweet of another photo of the senator and president with the famous feline. Hontiveros, who was on her first trip to Taiwan, wrote it was an honor to meet Tsai, "a fellow woman leader & a fellow cat lover!"

The senator wrote that an important part of her Taiwan trip was to ensure the safety of Filipino workers, who were recently referenced by Ambassador of China to the Philippines Huang Xilian (黃溪連) in a threatening speech in April. She added that like Taiwan, the "external threat posed by China" to the Philippines looms large.

Hontiveros vowed to ensure peace and stability in the South China Sea and support democratic nations. She said, "Democracy is a powerful vaccine against armed conflict," before closing with a pledge to strengthen ties with Taiwan to ensure "true and lasting peace."
