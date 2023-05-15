CHU Resort and Home Hotel launch joint sales promotion

Located on the outskirts of the Central Mountain Range, CHU Resort is a new accommodation brand being developed by the Home Hotel team in Fenglin, Hualien. In response to the government's policy of distributing NT$6,000 to stimulate domestic tourism, Home Hotel and CHU Resort have launched an exclusive offer called the "Dual-City Sale," which allows guests to experience the hustle and bustle of the city center in Taipei's Xinyi District for one night, and then unwind in the serene slow city of Fenglin, Hualien, nestled in the Central Mountain Range, for another night.

This two-night package, originally priced at NT$42,800, is now available at a special rate of NT$12,000 and includes five exclusive perks:

"Three Meals and One Night" - CHU Resort provides a self-service breakfast, afternoon tea, and self-service dinner or set menu, depending on the number of guests staying.

"Welcome Drink" - Home Hotel provides a rich self-service breakfast and a welcome drink, depending on the number of guests staying.

"Buy One, Get One Free" - Home Hotel and CHU Resort offer free accommodation for the first child between the ages of 6-11, along with two paying adults.

"Buy One, Get One Free" - Guests can enjoy a two-night stay in the "MARVELOUS SUITE" at Home Hotel and the "Kong Xu Suite" at CHU Resort for only NT$12,000.

"Room Upgrade" - Guests can upgrade to the spacious 24-ping ‘Sunrise Suite’ at CHU Resort, which features a stand-alone, high-ceilinged room with two large beds and a bathtub, as well as front and rear balcony space. Home Hotel offers an upgrade to the luxurious 16-ping "MARVELOUS SUITE" in the city center, complete with comfortable living spaces and a bathtub.

CHU Resort, nestled in the "International Slow City" of Fenglin Township, Hualien County, is located adjacent to the Provincial Highway No. 9 and the newly opened "Linrong Xinguang" train station in 2018. It takes only 2 hours and 45 minutes to reach the resort by taking the Express train (EMU3000) from Taipei Main Station. CHU Resort combines "resort" and "retreat" to provide a modern way of travel that is more suitable for post-epidemic times. It invites travelers to come and relax, enjoy a blank moment that is different from the past, let go, stay put, and look at the mountains, where everything slows down.