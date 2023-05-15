New Taipei City Government relocates scops owl nest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei’s Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said it received a report a few days ago that a woman had discovered an owl nest occupied by one adult owl and four nestlings living in a kitchen range exhaust pipe on the sixth floor.

According to a press release issued by the Animal Protection Department, an individual surnamed Xie (謝) in New Taipei’s Bali District noticed that the exhaust vent of their kitchen range hood was damaged with dust and dirt constantly appearing.

Moving owls to a nearby location further from human interference. (New Taipei Animal Protection Office photo)

While cleaning out the exhaust vent, the owls were discovered and put in a cardboard box. Animal protection officials were then contacted to provide assistance with resettlement.

Animal protection staff identified the unwanted house guests as scops owls, a small nocturnal raptor that feeds on insects, small mammals, and reptiles. This owl inhabits broad-leaved forests at low altitudes below 1,200 meters.

The scops owl has the lowest altitude distribution in Taiwan, and is the owl sharing the closest living environment to humans, exhibiting strong adaptability, and successful breeding in areas ranging from orchards to betel nut farms, and even in parks and school campuses.

The scops owl typically nests in holes within trees and lays three to five eggs each time it procreates. After a quick assessment, an owl's nest box was erected on a tree near Xie's home.

Additionally, animal protection officials recommended Xie block the exhaust vent to prevent the owls from nesting there again.

Animal protection staff installing the new owl's nest. (New Taipei Animal Protection Office photo)

Animal protection officials say that April to August is the peak season for the breeding of many birds. It is also the time when many young birds are learning to fly, making it a busy time for rescues.

Animal rescue experts urge the public to leave lost or injured young birds where they are if one can hear a parent bird singing or making a commotion nearby. Young birds often face a better chance of survival in the wild if the care of a parent bird is available.

Furthermore, animal protection officials also remind everyone that it is currently the breeding season for other animals, which makes them more likely to be active and seen by the public. It warned that if people hunt and catch mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians, they could be fined up to NT$300,000 (US$ 9,700) in violation of the Wildlife Conservation Act.