Air Force corporal fatally hit by vehicle on south Taiwan base

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Air Force corporal died on Sunday (May 14) after being fatally hit from behind by a generator car at a base in southern Taiwan.

In a press release, Air Force Command Headquarters said that while working at Tainan Air Base on Sunday evening (May 14), a corporal surnamed Chen (陳) fell from a trailer he was operating and was run over by a generator vehicle trailing behind him. The Air Force said it will fully assist family members in dealing with follow-up matters.

The Air Force Command Headquarters said the accident occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Sunday. Chen was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment, but doctors were unable to resuscitate him, and he was declared dead.

The Air Force pointed out that it is deeply saddened by this accident. It added it will conduct a comprehensive review of the case and improve the work process to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.