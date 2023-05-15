Swedish lawmakers arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Swedish parliamentary delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (May 14) for a six-day visit.

The group will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and will visit the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Welfare to exchange views on common issues.

In addition, the lawmakers will visit medical, educational, and cultural institutions and facilities to understand Taiwan's democratic and socio-economic development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release. They will also attend a banquet hosted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roy Chun Lee (李淳).

The delegation includes Markus Wiechel, Sara Gille, Nima Gholam Ali Pour, and Rasmus Giertz.

In recent years, relations between Taiwan and Sweden have continued to deepen. Last April, a delegation led by Swedish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Association member Boriana Aberg and Swedish member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers visited Taiwan, promoting exchanges and cooperation in various fields between the two countries, per MOFA.

In that same month, the Swedish parliament passed a resolution supporting the deepening of relations with Taiwan.

After a general election in October, the new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, expressed concern over peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and opposed China's use of military threats for the first time. Last month, the Taiwan-Sweden Parliamentary Association issued a statement condemning China's military threats against Taiwan and emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan and Sweden are solid partners in freedom and democracy, the foreign ministry said. Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with Sweden and other like-minded countries to enhance democratic resilience and unity, defend our shared way of life, and move toward a future of mutual prosperity, it added.