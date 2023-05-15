Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China sends 6 military aircraft, 5 naval ships around Taiwan

Taiwan responded by scrambling aircraft, dispatching naval ships, deploying air defense missile systems.

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/15 11:13
PLAAF SU-30 fighter jet. 

PLAAF SU-30 fighter jet.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked six Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. on Sunday (May 14) and 6 a.m. on Monday (May 15).

At 9 a.m. on Monday, the MND said that six People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. None of the detected aircraft crossed the median line or entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The MND said it monitored the situation and responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, dispatching naval vessels, and deploying land-based air defense missile systems.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
ADIZ incursion
ADIZ intrusions
median line
PLAAF
gray zone tactics
gray zone warfare

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2023/05/13 09:33
Taiwan tracks 32 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 32 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2023/05/12 10:51
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
2023/05/11 10:32
Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2023/05/10 10:35
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2023/05/09 10:51