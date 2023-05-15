China sends 6 military aircraft, 5 naval ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked six Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. on Sunday (May 14) and 6 a.m. on Monday (May 15).

At 9 a.m. on Monday, the MND said that six People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. None of the detected aircraft crossed the median line or entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The MND said it monitored the situation and responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, dispatching naval vessels, and deploying land-based air defense missile systems.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”