Taiwan's leading politicians attend Tzu Chi's tri-celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tzu Chi Foundation held its annual tri-celebration (Buddha's Birthday, Tzu Chi Day, and Mother’s Day) at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall on Sunday evening (May 14).

The event attracted tens of thousands of participants as well as important Taiwanese politicians, including present and former leaders from the Democratic Progressive Party and Kuomintang camps, per Liberty Times.

Despite the proximity of so many political leaders, there was limited interaction with one another, as the focus was directed to Tzu Chi’s Master Cheng Yen (證嚴) and prayers for the shared prosperity of the people of Taiwan.

Politicians are invited to pay their respect to the Buddha. (CNA photo)

Leading politicians in attendance were Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫), New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), along with Foxconn founder, Terry Gou (郭台銘).

Politicians in attendance read along and recited blessings for shared prosperity and public safety and security.

The event was the first the Tzu Chi Foundation undertook since the lifting of COVID restrictions. Similar tri-celebrations have been held in 46 countries and regions around the world, attracting a total audience of nearly 100,000 people.

Tzu Chi's solemn ceremony for all sentient beings. (CNA photo)