Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's leading politicians attend Tzu Chi's tri-celebration

Event attracted tens of thousands of participants as well as Taiwanese politicians

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/15 10:57
Tzu Chi tri-celebration draws a large crowd. (CNA photo)

Tzu Chi tri-celebration draws a large crowd. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tzu Chi Foundation held its annual tri-celebration (Buddha's Birthday, Tzu Chi Day, and Mother’s Day) at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall on Sunday evening (May 14).

The event attracted tens of thousands of participants as well as important Taiwanese politicians, including present and former leaders from the Democratic Progressive Party and Kuomintang camps, per Liberty Times.

Despite the proximity of so many political leaders, there was limited interaction with one another, as the focus was directed to Tzu Chi’s Master Cheng Yen (證嚴) and prayers for the shared prosperity of the people of Taiwan.

Taiwan's leading politicians attend Tzu Chi's tri-celebrationPoliticians are invited to pay their respect to the Buddha. (CNA photo)

Leading politicians in attendance were Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫), New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), along with Foxconn founder, Terry Gou (郭台銘).

Politicians in attendance read along and recited blessings for shared prosperity and public safety and security.

The event was the first the Tzu Chi Foundation undertook since the lifting of COVID restrictions. Similar tri-celebrations have been held in 46 countries and regions around the world, attracting a total audience of nearly 100,000 people.

Taiwan's leading politicians attend Tzu Chi's tri-celebrationTzu Chi's solemn ceremony for all sentient beings. (CNA photo)

Tzu Chi Foundation
Tzu Chi Buddhist Foundation
Buddha Bathing Ceremony
Buddha Day
Tsai Ing-wen
Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九)
Eric Chu (朱立倫)
Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜)

RELATED ARTICLES

Who should the KMT pick as their Taiwan presidential candidate?
Who should the KMT pick as their Taiwan presidential candidate?
2023/05/14 20:40
Former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je attends Tzu Chi ceremony
Former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je attends Tzu Chi ceremony
2023/05/14 16:50
President Tsai wishes Taiwan's moms Happy Mother's Day
President Tsai wishes Taiwan's moms Happy Mother's Day
2023/05/14 14:30
The KMT's dilemma choosing their candidate for Taiwan president
The KMT's dilemma choosing their candidate for Taiwan president
2023/05/13 18:54
Taiwan opinion poll reveals doubts about DPP victory in 2024
Taiwan opinion poll reveals doubts about DPP victory in 2024
2023/05/12 15:48