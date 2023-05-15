Wargame portion of Han Kuang 39 begins in Taiwan this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The tabletop wargame portion of the Han Kuang 39 exercise is set to begin on Tuesday (May 16) and will last five days.

The simulation, which will be conducted through the Joint Theater Level Simulation system (JTLS), considers various scenarios involving an enemy force and includes recent military activities that threatened Taiwan, Joint Operations Planning Office Director Lin Wen-huang (林文皇) said at a recent press conference. It also draws lessons from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and is designed to test and hone officers’ command skills, he said.

Lin said the use of JTLS is mainly for on-site command and operation simulation. This is a training system rather than an evaluation system, and the simulation does not determine a winner or loser, he said.

Due to the pandemic, last year's Han Kuang 38 adopted a civil defense approach, which involved face-to-face discussions to explore appropriate responses to different enemy scenarios, per CNA.

Echoing Lin’s comments, Chang Jun-chi (張俊志), director of the Office of the Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Training, said this year’s simulation intends to analyze potential enemy movement during an invasion of Taiwan and seeks to hone the decision-making and command skills of military officers at all levels. After the game concludes, the results will be reviewed and evaluated, and improvements will be made as necessary, Chang said.

During a Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting on May 4, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said this year’s Han Kuang exercise would be adjusted to include a scenario involving an attack on Taiwan's east coast. He also pointed out that training in various environments, including urban areas, would be key in improving soldiers’ abilities.