Taiwan to expect showers starting on Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Stationery fronts responsible for plum rain could contribute to a rainy season that will extend until the end of May, per Liberty Times.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) expects warming temperatures at the start of the week to give way to showers or thunderstorms in the western half of Taiwan for three consecutive days, from Thursday (May 18) to Saturday (May 20).

CWB weather forecaster Chao Hung (趙竑) said there is a chance of rain in south central, eastern, and northern mountainous areas on Monday (May 15), whereas northern plains areas will be dry.

Chao says that from Tuesday to Friday (May 16-19), temperatures will warm day by day, eventually becoming hot like midsummer. The eastern half of Taiwan may become even hotter, fueled by foehn winds.

Relief from the heat will come on Thursday (May 18) as the western half of Taiwan will begin to experience showers and thunderstorms with the arrival of a new frontal system, according to Chao.

The approaching weather front will affect the western half of Taiwan, potentially bringing short-term showers or thunderstorms. The eastern half of Taiwan may also have local short-term showers in the afternoon.

On Sunday (May 21), the weather front will move offshore, though there still may be water vapor potentially leading to short, localized showers in central, eastern, and southern areas.