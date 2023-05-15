Medtronic Wins Top Recognition as Singapore’s Best Workplace and Best Employer

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 May 2023 - Medtronic has received the top accolades recognizing the best workplace culture and people practices:





Ranked first in the Singapore's Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare & Biopharma List 2023 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Ranked #8 in the LinkedIn Top Companies in Singapore 2023 list.

in the 2023 list. Ranked amongst the top 250 Singapore employers in the Singapore's Best Employers 2023 list by leading database company, Statista, the research partner of The Straits Times.

"It is a great honor to receive three top recognitions. This is testament to how Medtronic continuously engineers the extraordinary to bring about best-in-class people practices, and inclusive and fair culture where all employees can reach their potential. This recognition means so much to us. I'm very proud of our team in Singapore who always go above and beyond to bring life-saving technologies to our partners and create better patient outcomes," Darren Lim, Senior Country Director, Medtronic Singapore.The inaugural 2023 Singapore's Best Workplaces in Healthcare & Biopharma List was determined using Great Place To Work's For All™ methodology to evaluate. Through the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey, employees shared quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture. The LinkedIn Top Companies ranks the top 15 best workplaces to grow a career and is backed by LinkedIn data measuring various career progression elements. The Singapore's Best Employers 2023 list was based on comprehensive research of more than 17,000 employees working for companies with at least 200 employees based in Singapore.Medtronic has been regularly ranked amongst top Singapore employers. It has been certified as a Great Place to Work® organization for three consecutive years; ranked amongst Asia's Top 5 Best Workplaces ; recognized as Singapore's Best Employers for two consecutive years; received the AmCham CARES Distinction award 2023 recognizing the positive societal impact beyond business operations by the company."Medtronic believes in giving our employees a purpose, a voice and support to reach their full potential. A thriving workplace culture strengthens our employer branding, helping us increase employee satisfaction, teamwork, collaboration and belonging. Our Medtronic Mission, created more than 60 years ago, highlighted that we are committed to recognize the personal worth of all employees. Receiving these awards affirm Medtronic's world-class talent practices and inculcates a sense of pride amongst employees," Jennifer Cho, Vice President, Medtronic Island Southeast Asia.Hashtag: #Medtronic

About Medtronic

We lead global healthcare technology and boldly attack the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world.



