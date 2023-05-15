Alexa
Greene, Báez, Baddoo lead Tigers past Mariners 5-3 to avoid sweep

By Associated Press
2023/05/15 08:06
Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene, right, scores as Spencer Torkelson (20) looks on against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning of a baseball game, Su...
Detroit Tigers' Nick Maton flips his bat after being hit by a Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash pitch in the seventh inning of a baseball gam...
Detroit Tigers' Andy Ibanez hits a double against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP P...
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange throws against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Detroit....
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) takes the ball from pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball...
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jason Foley throws against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Detro...
Seattle Mariners' left fielder Sam Haggerty (0) can't reach a Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo fly ball in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May...
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates his one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14...
Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP...
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero throws against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Detroi...
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) takes the ball from relief pitcher Matt Brash (47) in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14...
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring on a Detroit Tigers pitcher Joey Wentz balk in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May...
Detroit Tigers pitcher Joey Wentz throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Ph...

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene had three hits, Javier Báez drove in two runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep.

With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Mariners reliever Matt Brash hit Nick Maton on the foot with a pitch to force in the go-ahead run. Brash then walked Andy Ibáñez, making it 5-3.

Akil Baddoo knocked in the tying run for Detroit with an RBI double in the sixth.

Jason Foley (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win and Alex Lange struck out two in a hitless ninth for his seventh save. He worked around two walks, whiffing Teoscar Hernández with two on to end it.

Seattle walked five batters, ending a streak of six games with two or fewer walks — the longest in the majors this season.

The Mariners got three runs in the third on a balk by Joey Wentz, an RBI single from Julio Rodríguez and a sacrifice fly from Hernández, his 400th career RBI.

Wentz lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three.

Báez had an RBI groundout in the first and an RBI single in the third.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert gave up three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out four in 5 2/3 innings. Gabe Speier (1-1) took the loss.

It was the first time Gilbert has struck out fewer than six in eight starts this season.

