Barcelona wins Spanish league for 1st time since 2019, 27th overall

By Associated Press
2023/05/15 05:18
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and ...
Barcelona's players celebrate after Robert Lewandowski, scored his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Ba...
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre left, scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Barcelona at ...
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre left, scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Barcelona at ...
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Barc...
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, scores his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Barcelona at the RCDE...
Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, right, jumps for a header with Espanyol's Nico Melamed during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Barce...
Espanyol's Joselu, right, jumps for a header with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Espanyol and Barcelona a...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona won its first Spanish league title after the departure of Lionel Messi with a 4-2 victory against Espanyol on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to lead the Catalan club to its first league title since 2019.

The title was secured with four rounds remaining and two years after Messi left amid the club’s financial struggles.

Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé also scored for Barcelona, which now has 27 league titles, eight fewer than Real Madrid.

The victory over city rival Espanyol gave Barcelona an insurmountable 85 points from 34 matches, 14 points more than Madrid, which won 1-0 at Getafe on Saturday.

