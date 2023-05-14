Alexa
Taiwan Twitter user penalized for false knife attack claim

Netizen claims ‘unknown attacker’ cut her throat, resulting in wounds requiring 27 stitches

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/14 20:04
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Twitter user who falsely claimed to be a victim of a knife attack in Taipei is facing penalties after the Taipei police failed to find a relevant report.

UDN reported that a virtual YouTuber (VTuber) with 950 followers posted about being attacked by an unknown person and shared a photo of stitched-up wounds on the neck. According to Twitter screenshots posted to the online forum PTT, the individual called herself Shite, using the handle “Shitevtuber,” and claimed to have had her home address leaked before she was attacked.

“On my way home, something very unfortunate happened. My neck was slashed by a person I don’t know with a knife. Right now, it is difficult to use my voice,” Shite wrote. “I had 27 stitches on my neck and nearly became disfigured. The police have been notified. I hope such unfortunate incidents will not happen again," she added.

Due to the level of detail provided, the Taipei Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division actively investigated the incident but later confirmed that there had been no reports at any precinct. The police contacted the individual, who turned out to be a 24-year-old woman who admitted to making up such a story because she was in a bad, unstable mood and wanted attention.

The user apologized for causing trouble and deleted the post. The photo she shared, she said, was from a past injury.

The woman faces either up to three days of jail time or a fine of up to NT$30,000 (US$973.25), according to Article 63 of the Social Order Maintenance Act.

At the time of publishing, the Twitter account in question was deleted.

Taiwan Twitter user penalized for false knife attack claim
Shite posts a photo of her neck injury. (PTT, TwiEnable screenshot)
Twitter
misinformation
YouTuber
VTuber

