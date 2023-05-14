Taiwanese highschooler hires private detective to 'intercept report card'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese high school student reportedly paid a private detective four figures to intercept a report card with poor grades that was mailed to her home.

Lida Detective Director Hsieh Chi-po (謝智博) on Saturday (May 13) wrote in a Facebook post, “A troubled schoolgirl asked us to intercept the report card that would be mailed to her home so as to salvage her youth, which may turn black and white, and stop the storm coming from her mother.” He shared the story as an example of the “bizarre cases” he has encountered.

Hsieh added that the girl was over the legal age of 18, meaning she has the legal right to enter into contracts independently. “If you were me, would you accept the mission?” he asked netizens.

In the photos Hsieh shared, he confirmed with the girl where she lived, whether her building had a manager overseeing post and deliveries, when the postman usually arrives at her home, and when her family usually gets the mail. When he asked why she needed her mail intercepted, she replied, “Of course it’s for something appalling.”

When asked for details, she revealed the mail she was trying to intercept was her report card, which she estimated would arrive at her address on Thursday (May 18) or Friday (May 19). “The grade will make even you puke,” she wrote.

In response to commenters that disapproved of the student’s decision and urged her to take responsibility for her grades, Hsieh said that the student's grades dropped drastically due to a troublesome love affair. “We did try to talk sense into her,” he added.

ETToday cited Hsieh as saying in an interview that the student paid four figures for the case.