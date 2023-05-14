Most unique, expensive artwork at Taipei Dangdai 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Dangdai, set to close this Sunday (May 14), featured over 1,000 artworks from 90 galleries.

In honor of Taiwanese artist Ju Ming (朱銘), who passed away in April, Asia Art Center showcased his sculptures of elegant ballet dancers. The gallery told Taiwan News that Ju’s solo show, which they staged in 2022, also won accolades.

In addition, British artist Gavin Turk’s playful installation “Trash" may look like waste from afar but is made of bronze and costs over NT$1 million. Famous for his egg series, the artist explores issues of authenticity and identity.



Gavin Turk’s “Trash.” (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

David Zwirner Gallery also attracted audiences with American conceptual artist Robert Ryman's 1963 painting “Untitled," which cost over NT$700 million (US$25 million), the most expensive at the exhibition.

Chini Gallery attracted new types of collectors with Taiwan’s veteran abstract artist Ho Kan’s (霍剛) latest colorful works. In the same booth, Chinese artist Jiao Xingtao (焦興濤) brought new life to consumer waste with his unorthodox colossal installation, featuring a crumpled chewing gum package made of fiber-reinforced plastic, sold at NT$2 million.

The total number of gallery visitors was around 40,000, the same as in 2022, according to organizers. Even at 2 p.m. with only a few hours until closing, there was a crowd waiting to purchase tickets.



Robert Ryman's "Untitled" was the most expensive painting on display. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu)



Jiao Xingtao's installation. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu)