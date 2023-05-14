Alexa
Former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je attends Tzu Chi ceremony

Taiwan politician attends Buddha Bathing Ceremony, fields questions about presidential primary

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/14 16:50
Former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je attends Tzu Chi Buddha Bathing Ceremony. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), chairman of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) and potential presidential candidate, traveled to Hsinchu City to attend a special Buddha Bathing Ceremony held by the Tzu Chi Foundation, per CNA.

During a media interview associated with the event, Ko said he previously traveled with his parents to Hsinchu to attend such events. However, this year, his elderly parents could not accompany him as his mother now relies upon a cane to move about and his father was also recently discharged from hospital.

Ko was asked to give his thoughts about cross-strait relations. He said mutual understanding would be a prerequisite for both sides to engage in continued talks. Ko asked the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to clarify its position regarding China, and whether it intends to keep up provocations.

Ko even commented on the Kuomintang (KMT) primary elections. Ko believes that potential candidate, Foxxconn founder Terry Gou may not know how the KMT will carry out its primary election, potentially complicating the election and leading to a chaotic result.

Asked if he would potentially run with Gou, he said that he was willing to cooperate with anyone. Ko also told the media his TPP party is considering putting forth a candidate for legislator for Hsinchu City in the upcoming election.
