President Tsai wishes all Taiwan's moms 'Happy Mother's Day'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) spoke at a Mother’s Day event intended to honor Taiwan’s indigenous languages and cultures on Sunday (May 14).

During her remarks, Tsai wished the country a “Happy Mother’s Day.” She expressed her thanks to mothers and the hard work and dedication they show to their families and communities. “I hope for each mother to give themselves a bit more encouragement,” she added.

Her speech took place at the 2023 Indigenous Languages Mother’s Day Celebration hosted by the Council of Indigenous Peoples. At the event, there were 53 women from indigenous groups being honored as model mothers for the work they have done to preserve and transmit Taiwan’s indigenous languages, reported CNA.



The Chairman of the Council of Indigenous Council, Icyang Parod, also spoke at the event and commended indigenous mothers for raising their children in their first language, as this act alone is essential for language preservation. Each of the model mothers selected received public praise from the Council and a NT$10,000 award.

Tsai noted that the work of maintaining Taiwan’s language traditions is indispensable for the country’s culture. She also noted that the government is committed to preserving these languages and has invested extensively in ensuring local languages are not lost.

She touted the passage of the 2017 Indigenous Language Development Act, and the fact that this year’s annual budget to further the development of indigenous languages is NT$1.8 billion (US$58 million), the highest in history.