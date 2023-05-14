Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Premier tests positive for COVID

Chen Chien-jen experienced coughing, discomfort, home tested Saturday evening

  151
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/14 12:03
Premier Chen Chien-jen. 

Premier Chen Chien-jen.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The spokesperson for the Executive Yuan, Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), issued a statement on Sunday (May 14) that Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) has tested positive for COVID.

Premier Chen reportedly took an at at-home screening test on Saturday (May 13) after experiencing coughing and discomfort and the results of the test were positive. As a result, Chen’s itinerary for Sunday was suspended, so that he can rest and recuperate at home, reported LTN.

Chen was advised that he should follow the current “0+n” guidelines prescribed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for those who test positive for COVID but show only mild symptoms.

Under this scheme, people with mild symptoms should avoid large gatherings and only go out if it is necessary, and wear a mask. After symptoms subside, a person may go outside and return to work, but should wear a mask, and carefully monitor their health for up to 10 days, depending on the severity of their initial symptoms.

The premier was originally planning to attend a Mother’s Day event honoring local indigenous languages on Sunday in Taipei. However, he was unable to attend due to his diagnosis, reported UDN.
Chen Chien-jen
Executive Yuan
Covid case
Covid tests

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan 2030 bilingual policy intended to boost nation's competitiveness
Taiwan 2030 bilingual policy intended to boost nation's competitiveness
2023/04/25 15:39
Premier dismisses US politician's call to give all Taiwanese AR-15s
Premier dismisses US politician's call to give all Taiwanese AR-15s
2023/04/24 19:54
Taiwan picks Earth Day to prepare Climate Change Agency
Taiwan picks Earth Day to prepare Climate Change Agency
2023/04/22 16:10
Taiwan premier offers help for reconstruction of Kyiv
Taiwan premier offers help for reconstruction of Kyiv
2023/03/28 16:30
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou leaves for China
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou leaves for China
2023/03/27 15:45