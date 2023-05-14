Taiwan Premier tests positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The spokesperson for the Executive Yuan, Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), issued a statement on Sunday (May 14) that Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) has tested positive for COVID.

Premier Chen reportedly took an at at-home screening test on Saturday (May 13) after experiencing coughing and discomfort and the results of the test were positive. As a result, Chen’s itinerary for Sunday was suspended, so that he can rest and recuperate at home, reported LTN.



Chen was advised that he should follow the current “0+n” guidelines prescribed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for those who test positive for COVID but show only mild symptoms.

Under this scheme, people with mild symptoms should avoid large gatherings and only go out if it is necessary, and wear a mask. After symptoms subside, a person may go outside and return to work, but should wear a mask, and carefully monitor their health for up to 10 days, depending on the severity of their initial symptoms.



The premier was originally planning to attend a Mother’s Day event honoring local indigenous languages on Sunday in Taipei. However, he was unable to attend due to his diagnosis, reported UDN.