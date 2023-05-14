Rangers' Jon Gray has no-hitter through 6 innings against A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jon Gray of the Texas Rangers has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Oakland Athletics.

Gray threw 75 pitches, 50 for strikes, through six innings on Saturday. The right-hander has walked two and struck out four.

The AL West-leading Rangers lead 3-0.

The closest the A’s have come to getting a hit was in the third when Nick Allen nearly beat out a grounder to second base.

The Rangers have five no-hitters in franchise history, including two by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, who pitched one at the Oakland Coliseum in 1990.

Kenny Rogers has the only perfect game in Rangers history, which was also the team's most recent no-hitter. That came on July 28, 1994 against the then-California Angels.

