Colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Kelly and Cronin finishes 3rd at Belmont Park

By Associated Press
2023/05/14 06:08
NEW YORK (AP) — A 3-year-old colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Chip Kelly and Mick Cronin finished third in the $200,000 Peter Pan Stakes on Saturday.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Henry Q was beaten by 8 3/4 lengths in the 1 1/8-mile race, which is a prep for the Belmont Stakes on June 10 in New York. He paid $4.20 to show.

Kelly coaches the Bruins’ football team and Cronin guides the basketball team. They are part of The Del Mar Group’s ownership.

Arcangelo won by a head over Bishops Bay.

Sired by 2010 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Blame, Henry Q has two wins in six career starts and earnings of $175,140. He won the Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park in New Mexico in February. Doug O’Neill, a two-time Kentucky Derby winner, trains the Southern California-based colt.

