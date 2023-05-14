Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Defending champ Finland downs Germany, Slovakia beats host Latvia at ice hockey worlds

By Associated Press
2023/05/14 05:05
Finland's team players celebrate after Mikko Lehtonen, left, scored his side's fourth goal during the group A match between Germany and Finland at the...
Finland's Mikko Lehtonen, right, and goalie Jussi Olkinuora celebrate as they won the group A match between Germany and Finland at the ice hockey worl...
Finland's goalie Jussi Olkinuora fails to save Germany side's first goal by Marcel Noebels during the group A match between Germany and Finland at the...
Germany's John Peterka, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the group A match between Germany and Finland at the ice hockey wo...
Denmark's Morten Poulsen, right, scores his side's third goal during the group A match between Hungary and Denmark at the ice hockey world championshi...
Hungary's Istvan Sofron, left, and Denmark's Oliver Lauridsen battle for the puck during the group A match between Hungary and Denmark at the ice hock...
Denmark's Morten Poulsen celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the group A match between Hungary and Denmark at the ice hockey world c...
France's Sacha Treille celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group A match between France and Austria at the ice hockey world cha...
France's Tim Bozon, left, and Austria's Marco Rossi battle for the puck during the group A match between France and Austria at the ice hockey world ch...
France's Tim Bozon celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group A match between France and Austria at the ice hockey world championship ...
Rodrigo Abols of Latvia celebrates a goal during the group B match between Slovakia and Latvia at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, S...
Milos Kelemen of Slovakia, left, fights for a puck with goalie Arturs Silovs of Latvia during the group B match between Slovakia and Latvia at the ice...
Patrik Koch of Slovakia, right, fights for a puck with Roberts Mamcics of Latvia during the group B match between Slovakia and Latvia at the ice hocke...
Kazakhstan team players celebrate victory after the group B match between Norway and Kazakhstan at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, ...
Goalie Henrik Haukeland of Norway, right, fights for a puck with Nikita Mikhailis of Kazakhstan during the group B match between Norway and Kazakhstan...
Team Norway celebrate a goal during the group B match between Norway and Kazakhstan at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, Ma...
Calvin Thurkauf of Switzerland, right, tries to score against goalie Gasper Kroselj of Slovenia during the group B match between Switzerland and Slove...
Denis Malgin of Switzerland, center, celebrates scoring a goal during the group B match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the ice hockey world champ...
Gaetan Haas of Switzerland, right, fights for a puck with Robert Sabolic of Slovenia during the group B match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the ...

Finland's team players celebrate after Mikko Lehtonen, left, scored his side's fourth goal during the group A match between Germany and Finland at the...

Finland's Mikko Lehtonen, right, and goalie Jussi Olkinuora celebrate as they won the group A match between Germany and Finland at the ice hockey worl...

Finland's goalie Jussi Olkinuora fails to save Germany side's first goal by Marcel Noebels during the group A match between Germany and Finland at the...

Germany's John Peterka, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the group A match between Germany and Finland at the ice hockey wo...

Denmark's Morten Poulsen, right, scores his side's third goal during the group A match between Hungary and Denmark at the ice hockey world championshi...

Hungary's Istvan Sofron, left, and Denmark's Oliver Lauridsen battle for the puck during the group A match between Hungary and Denmark at the ice hock...

Denmark's Morten Poulsen celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the group A match between Hungary and Denmark at the ice hockey world c...

France's Sacha Treille celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the group A match between France and Austria at the ice hockey world cha...

France's Tim Bozon, left, and Austria's Marco Rossi battle for the puck during the group A match between France and Austria at the ice hockey world ch...

France's Tim Bozon celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group A match between France and Austria at the ice hockey world championship ...

Rodrigo Abols of Latvia celebrates a goal during the group B match between Slovakia and Latvia at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, S...

Milos Kelemen of Slovakia, left, fights for a puck with goalie Arturs Silovs of Latvia during the group B match between Slovakia and Latvia at the ice...

Patrik Koch of Slovakia, right, fights for a puck with Roberts Mamcics of Latvia during the group B match between Slovakia and Latvia at the ice hocke...

Kazakhstan team players celebrate victory after the group B match between Norway and Kazakhstan at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, ...

Goalie Henrik Haukeland of Norway, right, fights for a puck with Nikita Mikhailis of Kazakhstan during the group B match between Norway and Kazakhstan...

Team Norway celebrate a goal during the group B match between Norway and Kazakhstan at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Saturday, Ma...

Calvin Thurkauf of Switzerland, right, tries to score against goalie Gasper Kroselj of Slovenia during the group B match between Switzerland and Slove...

Denis Malgin of Switzerland, center, celebrates scoring a goal during the group B match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the ice hockey world champ...

Gaetan Haas of Switzerland, right, fights for a puck with Robert Sabolic of Slovenia during the group B match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the ...

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Defending champion Finland rebounded from an opening loss to the United States by overcoming Germany 4-3 at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

Sakari Manninen had two goals and an assist for Finland, and Mikko Lehtonen and Joel Armia also scored in the Group A game in Nokia Arena.

Manninen scored twice within 1:47 of the middle period to rally Finland to 3-2 ahead. John Peterka tied it at 3 in that period, and Lehtonen scored the winner on a rebound from the left circle with 7:15 to go in the final period.

Marcel Noebels, Kai Wissmann had a goal each for Germany, which suffered a second straight defeat after losing its opener to Sweden 1-0.

In other Group A games, Sacha Treille scored 39 seconds into overtime to lift France 2-1 over Austria.

Nikolaj Ehlers netted twice on power plays for Denmark to down Hungary 3-1.

In Riga, Marek Hrivik scored the decisive goal midway through the final period for Slovakia to edge host Latvia 2-1 in Group B.

Denis Malgin scored two goals and added an assist to help Switzerland shut out Slovenia 7-0 in their opener in Group B, while Kazakhstan prevailed in a shootout over Norway 4-3.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports