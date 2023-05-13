Alexa
Taiwan police detain basketball star Quincy Davis after domestic violence incident

Davis first foreign athlete to become a naturalized citizen of Taiwan and give up US passport

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/13 16:36
File photo of Quincy Adams (first left) playing for the New Taipei Kings. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Basketball star Quincy Davis was detained after an alleged fight with his ex-wife in front of a police station in Taoyuan City, reports said Saturday (May 13).

In 2013, Davis was the first prominent foreign athlete to become a naturalized citizen of Taiwan and give up his United States passport, the Liberty Times reported. He is playing for the New Taipei Kings in the P. League+ (PLG).

He married a Taiwanese woman in 2021, and together they had a daughter. However, last September they reportedly filed for divorce.

There was an incident in the Zhongli District on Saturday evening with pushing and shoving between the two, but as the wife had a restraining order against him, it was Davis, 40, who was detained by police. He was later released on bail of NT$100,000 (US$3,200), per CNA.

Last year, the PLG reportedly considered listing him as a foreign player despite his Taiwanese citizenship. The incident left him considering retirement from the sport.
Quincy Davis
basketball
New Taipei Kings
domestic violence
restraining order
P. League+
PLG

