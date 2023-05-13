9 ambush 2 with knives and pepper spray in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two men were ambushed and attacked by nine others in Taipei’s Neihu District at around 11 p.m. on Friday (May 13) in a crime that police say may have been premeditated.

Police said they arrived at the scene of the attack on Kangning Road, Section 3 to find two injured men, one with stab wounds in the back and one who had been pepper sprayed. Both were sent to hospital for treatment, per CNA.

The pair were walking home when they were surrounded by a group of men at the entrance to the alley and attacked. The attackers reportedly escaped on a motorcycle.

Police said the two victims denied knowing the attackers. However, after viewing security footage and “other data,” they believe the crime was likely premeditated.

Nine people have been identified as the alleged attackers and have been summoned for questioning by police.