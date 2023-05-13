Top Taiwan airport tightens security for G7 Hiroshima summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan International Airport will ask travelers to Japan to arrive two to three hours early due to increased security checks for the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, reports said Saturday (May 13).

Leaders of the seven countries will meet May 19-21, but the extra measures will last from 6 p.m. Sunday (May 14) until the end of May 23, the Liberty Times reported. Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) said the checks would apply to passengers and their luggage on all flights to Japan.

During the first four months of this year, 1 million passengers passed through the airport on their way to Japan, or 26.8% of all departures. TIAC advised travelers to arrive early and follow the instructions of immigration officials to avoid long waiting times.

Passengers heading for Japan will be asked to stand in separate lines. This will give them the time to prepare by removing laptops and batteries from their carry-on luggage and taking off coats, caps, and belts before reaching security checks, TIAC said.