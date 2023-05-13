Alexa
Digital minister promotes Taiwan tourism in Japan

Tourism Bureau stages May 13-14 street market in Harajuku

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/13 14:14
Digital Minister Audrey Tang (first right) promotes Taiwan tourism in Tokyo Friday. 

Digital Minister Audrey Tang (first right) promotes Taiwan tourism in Tokyo Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) appeared as the surprise guest at an event promoting travel to Taiwan in Tokyo on Friday (May 12).

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan is hoping for 6 million visitors in 2023, compared to an average of 11 million in the years before the virus forced many countries to shut down their borders for international tourism. As a close neighbor, Japan is a prime target for Taiwan’s promotional efforts.

The Tourism Bureau organized the news conference in Tokyo, inviting Taiwanese officials as well as Japanese politicians. Actress, model and YouTuber Kawaguchi Haruna appeared in a video message as she was shooting a promotional film in Taiwan, CNA reported.

While Tang’s appearance at the event surprised the audience, the minister highlighted the uses of modern technology in tourism. She denied the internet would cause more people to stay at home and watch footage of travel destinations instead of venturing out into the world themselves. People made new friends online, and would eventually want to meet those in person, leading to more travel, Tang said.

One of the other promotional events Taiwan was organizing in Tokyo was a May 13-14 street market in the bustling Harajuku neighborhood, the Tourism Bureau said.
