Taiwan poll shows New Taipei City mayor ahead of Foxconn founder

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) leads Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) by almost 13% in an opinion poll less than a week before the Kuomintang (KMT) announces its choice for presidential candidate.

The main opposition party decided not to hold a primary to select a candidate to face the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Jan. 13, 2024. KMT leaders have insisted they will pick “the strongest possible candidate” on Wednesday (May 17).

If the public had a say in the selection process:

42.1% would choose Hou

29.4% preferred Gou

8.8% had not decided yet

17.8% held no opinion

This was according to a Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) survey released Saturday (May 13). Compared to a similar poll last month, Hou lost 2.8%, and support for the Foxconn founder declined by 1.9%.

Even though the gap between the two had narrowed from 16.9% in February, the mayor of New Taipei City and former national police chief maintains a double-digit lead over Gou. The only segment of poll respondents where the tycoon had a lead over Hou was the age group between 45 and 54, the TPOF said.

On a regional basis, Gou led in Taipei City and in northwest Taiwan’s Taoyuan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli regions. He was also the favorite candidate of business leaders and of Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) supporters, though most other professional categories preferred Hou, according to the survey.

Focus Survey Research conducted the poll on behalf of the TPOF May 8-9, collecting 1,076 valid responses with a margin of error of 3%.