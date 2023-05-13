AP-Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

A migrant, looking to cross in the U.S., holds out his arms while appealing to Texas National Guardsmen standing behind razor wire on the bank of the ... A migrant, looking to cross in the U.S., holds out his arms while appealing to Texas National Guardsmen standing behind razor wire on the bank of the Rio Grande, as seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)