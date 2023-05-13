Alexa
AP-Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

By Associated Press
2023/05/13 10:05
A migrant, looking to cross in the U.S., holds out his arms while appealing to Texas National Guardsmen standing behind razor wire on the bank of the ...
Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system fires interceptors at rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. Thursday, May 11, ...
Military and forensics workers search for human remains at a mass grave where at least 20 bodies were found buried in an area used to cultivate cacao,...
Alyosha, of Ukraine, performs during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 8, 202...
Relatives gather to identify bodies, victims of flash floods or landslides, in Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, Congo, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo...
A woman, her hands decorated with henna, holds her voter identity card as she waits to cast her ballot at a polling station in Bengaluru, India, Wedne...
Activists, smeared in red to raise awareness of the violence against women, participate in a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah...
Britain's Prince George tries his hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, England...
Trees line a road between fields of rape near Wernigerode, Germany, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Britain's Prince Louis eats toasted marshmallows while taking in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, England, Mond...
Sea cadets from across the UK wait in formation before taking part in a parade in Lower Grand Square as a tribute to King Charles III, in Greenwich, E...
Pillbox Patti arrives wearing a dress with miniature bottles of vodka tucked under her sleeve at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, at t...
Louise Bourgeois' 1996 steel sculpture "Spider" is displayed at Sotheby's in New York, Thursday May 11, 2023, where it will be auctioned at Sotheby's ...
Police detain a supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan who with others are protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Lahore,...
A groomer holds the snout of a miniature poodle while spraying it, during the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, at the USTA Billie Jean King Nat...
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at the House Chamber, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Santos, infamous for fabricating his l...
Abel Lopez, right, father of Xavier Lopez who was killed in the shootings in Uvalde, Texas, holds a banner honoring the victims after a Texas House co...
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is assisted to a wheelchair by staff as she returns to the Senate after a more than two-month absence, at the Capitol...
Osasuna's Lucas Torro lands on his face next to Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, during the Copa del Rey soccer final at La Cartuja stadium in Seville...
Russian soldiers march toward Red Square to attend a Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, marking the 78th anniversary...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Milwaukee, ...
Anti-war activist Julie Levkova performs against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine , in front of the Russian Embassy in Prague, Czech Republic,...
A clothes shop owner waits for clients in the Eminonu commercial area in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

May 6 - 12, 2023

From asylum-seeking migrants gathered along the U.S.-Mexico border to British royal brothers George and Louis taking part in festivities celebrating their grandfather's coronation, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

