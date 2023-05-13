Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it had tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (May 12) and 6 a.m. on Saturday (May 13).

One of the Chinese planes entered the southwestern sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). An MND tweet identified the plane as a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

The military said it tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the Chinese military ships and aircraft.

Incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ by People’s Liberation Army planes have occurred on an almost daily basis since late 2020, with China sending more jets, drones, and other aircraft to express its displeasure at meetings between Taiwanese leaders and prominent United States politicians.