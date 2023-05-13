Alexa
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan

Tremor strikes off Taitung County coast

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/13 09:08
A 4.7 quake struck off the coast of southeast Taiwan early Saturday morning. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolted southeast Taiwan in the early hours of Saturday (May 13), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The tremor struck at 1:30 a.m. under the ocean 64.6 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The earthquake's biggest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in the Taitung County coastal townships of Changbin, Chenggong, and Donghe. The intensity level was 1 in most of Hualien County toward the north and in Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County toward the west coast.
