Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolted southeast Taiwan in the early hours of Saturday (May 13), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The tremor struck at 1:30 a.m. under the ocean 64.6 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The earthquake's biggest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in the Taitung County coastal townships of Changbin, Chenggong, and Donghe. The intensity level was 1 in most of Hualien County toward the north and in Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County toward the west coast.