Milinkovic-Savic heads in late equalizer for Lazio against Lecce

ROME (AP) — Sergej Milinkovic-Savic equalized in stoppage time for Lazio to draw with relegation-threatened Lecce 2-2 in Serie A on Friday.

After Ciro Immobile put Lazio ahead early on, Remi Oudin scored twice either side of halftime to put Lecce ahead.

Then Milinkovic-Savic headed in following a deflected cross from Pedro.

Lazio moved within one point of second-placed Juventus, while Lecce moved five points above the drop zone with three matches to play.

Gabriel Strefezza missed a first-half penalty for Lecce.

___

