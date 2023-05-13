Review: Jonas Brothers' 'The Album' is a summer hit for incurable romantics

“The Album” by Jonas Brothers (Republic Records)

If, like many of us, you got burned trying to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers recent tour, their latest work “The Album” is a sweet consolation to keep your mind off it.

The Jonas Brothers are all about love in their latest project. Married with kids, every lyric hides a nudge to their homes. And while their music is focused on that familiar tender feeling, the experimentation into new genres makes it more special and fresh.

From the get-go with the track “Miracle” we are introduced by a sexy groove with show stopping high- pitched verses, while keeping that carefree vibe they are known for.

Even romantic ballads gain extra spice, such as “Vacation Eyes,” a track with great potential to be a first dance tune at weddings for the new generation. “I got vacation eyes, I’m gonna have them for the rest of my life." The upbeat drums and the use of a chromatic harmonica elevate the song, making it more engaging and amusing — a jollification of your classic, slow love track.

The trio of Nick, Joe and Kevin released their single “Wings,” with “The White Lotus” actress and super fan Haley Lu Richardson leading in a music video that resembles a “get ready with me” tutorial from heaven.

Followed by their second early released single “Waffle House,” which focuses on the brothers’ competitive dynamic that every sibling knows way too well. “Headstrong father and a determined mother. Oh, that’s why some nights we try to kill each other."

In the lyrics the brothers reveal that no matter what happens, everything will be figured out when we share a special ordinary moment with our loved ones. “Deep conversations at the waffle house,” they sing in the chorus.

On the topic of love and family, there’s an impossible to miss heartfelt acoustic melody about fatherhood and their baby girls, titled “Little Bird."

The brothers, who broke hearts all over the world as they said, ‘I do,’ reflect about that bittersweet moment in the future when they will not be their girls’ No. 1 guy anymore. “Cause I know if I’m doing my job correct/ Nights like these will happen less/ So please just keep me in your heart/ When you fly into somebody else’s arms.”

Jonas Brothers’ “The Album” is a celebration of love in all its forms, perfect for people that see life through adoring rose-tinted glasses.

___

For more AP Music Reviews, go to: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews