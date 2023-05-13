AP PHOTOS: Crowds of migrants wait at the border as Title 42 gives way to new rules

A girl looks on as others reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, while they wait between two border walls to apply for asy... A girl looks on as others reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, while they wait between two border walls to apply for asylum Friday, May 12, 2023, in San Diego. Hundreds of migrants remain waiting between the two walls, many for days. The U.S. entered a new immigration enforcement era Friday, ending a three-year-old asylum restriction and enacting a set of strict new rules that the Biden administration hopes will stabilize the U.S.-Mexico border and push migrants to apply for protections where they are, skipping the dangerous journey north. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)