AP PHOTOS: Crowds of migrants wait at the border as Title 42 gives way to new rules

By Associated Press
2023/05/13 04:06
A woman holds up her wristband to show U.S. Border Patrol agents she and her daughter have been waiting the longest between two border walls to apply ...
Migrants waiting to apply for asylum between two border walls look through the wall Thursday, May 11, 2023, in San Diego. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum...
As the sun sets, migrants wait outside a gate in the border fence to enter into El Paso, Texas, to be processed by the Border Patrol, Thursday, May 11...
U.S. Border Patrol agents direct a group of migrants that have been waiting to apply for asylum between two border walls Friday, May 12, 2023, in San ...
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum res...
Children play soccer with an empty water bottle as they wait to apply for asylum between two border walls Thursday, May 11, 2023, in San Diego. Many o...
Migrants talk to officials along a road near the Rio Grande after crossing the Texas-Mexico border, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP...
Texas National Guard members stand along a stretch of razor wire as migrants try to cross into the United Statese on the banks of the Rio Grande, as s...
Migrants receives pizza from volunteers after being released from a respite center at the Texas-Mexico border, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Brownsville,...
Texas National Guards stand guard on the bank of the Rio Grande river, seen from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Pandemic-related U.S. asyl...
Migrants wait between two border walls to apply for asylum Thursday, May 11, 2023, in San Diego. Many of the hundreds of migrants between the walls th...
Escorted by Mexican immigration officials, migrants from a group of 50 who were chosen by the Casa Migrante organization, walk across the Puerto Nuevo...
A girl looks on as others reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, while they wait between two border walls to apply for asy...
People wait to apply for asylum between two border walls Thursday, May 11, 2023, in San Diego. Many of the hundreds of migrants between the walls that...
Migrants use a raft to cross the Rio Grande as others wait on the Mexico side of the Texas border, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP ...
Paula, foreground, of Guatemala, holds her daughter as she asks U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials about new asylum rules at the San Ysidro ...
A man gestures as he waits with others to apply for asylum between two border walls Thursday, May 11, 2023, in San Diego. Many of the hundreds of migr...
A migrant encampment, top, is seen in Matamoros, Mexico, as razor wire is seen along a trail after on the Texas side of the Rio Grande, Thursday, May ...
A Texas National Guard member stands along a stretch of razor wire as migrants try to cross into the United States, on the banks of the Rio Grande, as...
Migrants arrive on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande with plans to cross to the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. U.S. au...
A migrant arrives on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, hoping to cross into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Ph...

At points all along the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, crowds of migrants clutching sacks of belongings or holding the hands of children waited to apply for asylum as new immigration rules took effect. And more people kept arriving.

A 3-year-old asylum restriction known as Title 42 ended, replaced by new regulations imposed by the Biden administration.

Many migrants on both sides of the border had been waiting for days. In San Diego, a woman holding a baby held up a wristband to a U.S. border guard to say she was among those waiting longest.

Other people peered out from where they were held between two border walls. A group of men huddled under emergency warming blankets. And some kids passed the long hours by kicking an empty water bottle around in a makeshift game of soccer.

Border agents managed long lines of migrants, and watched over crowds of those sitting and waiting to be processed by immigration authorities. In El Paso, Texas, lines of migrants waited in the dust outside a gate in the border fence.

In Brownsville, Texas, volunteers arrived at one border point and handed out pizza to those being held there.

Outside the city, members of the Texas National Guard stood next to rolls of razor wire to watch for illegal crossings.

And in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, across the Rio Grande River from Brownsville, migrant families continued arriving in hopes of reaching the United States. A small group who had received approval from a charitable organization were escorted by a Mexican immigration official across a bridge to the U.S.