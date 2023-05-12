Marcus Rashford injured as Man United closes in Champions League spot

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford could miss Saturday's game against Wolverhampton with a leg injury, hurting Manchester United’s chances of earning a Champions League place.

United manager Erik ten Hag said Friday it was “more than doubtful” his leading scorer would be available for the weekend.

“He has a problem,” Ten Hag said. “He’s a big question mark for tomorrow.”

Rashford's potential absence would be a major blow to United after back-to-back losses in the Premier League.

The England striker has had the most prolific season of his career, scoring 29 goals to help fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November.

Better news for United is the return to fitness of Raphael Varane after the France defender was injured against Sevilla last month.

___

