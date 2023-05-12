Container Orchestration Market Future of Online Surveys: Innovations and Trends | Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Container Orchestration Market ”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Application containerization is an OS-level virtualization method to deploy and run distributed applications without launching an entire virtual machine for each app. Container orchestration manage the lifecycles of these containers along with the deployment, scaling & descaling, as well as their load balancing. Container orchestration ensures redundancy and availability of containers along with automating the task of monitoring containers and hosts.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Increase in adoption of application container technology & cloud-based computing systems, surge in implementation of micro-services, and surge in penetration of open-source container orchestration tools are the major factors that drive the growth of the global container orchestration market. However, factors such as storage issues when containers running databases are deployed in production environments and lack of cloud architect skills are expected to restrain the container orchestration market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of container orchestration for IoT applications is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

The global container orchestration market is segmented into component, organization size, deployment, industry vertical, and region. Deepening on component, the market is categorized into platform and service. By organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs segments. By deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. As per industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, retail, government & public sector, IT & telecom, hospitality, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global container orchestration market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global container orchestration market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Amazon Web Services

– Google

– Microsoft

– Docker

– Mesosphere

– Rancher Labs

– SUSE

– Red Hat

– Cisco

– Oracle Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Platform

– Services

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Government

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Singapore

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

