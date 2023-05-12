Location-based Services Market Power of Neuromarketing: Techniques for Measuring Subconscious Responses | Alcatel-Lucent SA, Apple, Inc, AT&T Inc, Bharti Airtel, LTD

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Location-based Services Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Location-Based Service (LBS) is an application used to identify location of a mobile or wireless device. Location-based services are used to locate people, objects, and vehicle movements as well as for navigation, logistics, and inventory management. In addition, LBS works by accessing real-time geo-data points from a smartphone device to gain information, entertainment, or security data for further processing. Upsurge in adoption of wireless devices such as tablets, smartphones, and handheld devices boosts the social networking platforms and provides new avenues for location-based marketing & advertising opportunities. Moreover, rise in demand for active check-in apps and increase in use of business intelligence tools for fraud management & secure authentication further fuels the location-based services market growth. However, increased prices of real-time based LBS components and concerns associated with personal data security issues are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the location-based services market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The adoption of LBS has increased across various verticals such as government & public utilities, media & entertainment, transportation, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, and others (education, BFSI, and healthcare). Proactive government initiatives to standardize defense technologies coupled with rapid urbanization & infrastructural developments in the emerging economies are expected to foster the market growth in the government & defense sector. Moreover, increase in demand for location-based services among e-commerce companies, food delivery & shopping apps, tourism websites, social networking apps, and others are expected to propel the growth of the location-based services market at a significant rate.

The location-based services market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into hardware, software, and services. By technology, it is divided into GPS, Assisted GPS (A-GPS), Enhanced GPS (E-GPS), enhanced observed time difference, observed time difference, cell ID, Wi-Fi, and others. By application, it is classified into location-based advertising, business intelligence & analytics, fleet management, mapping and navigation, local search & information, social networking & entertainment, proximity marketing, asset tracking, and others. By industry vertical, it is segmented into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, government & public utilities, retail, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, IT & telecom, BFSI, hospitality, and others.

Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

North America is expected to dominate the global location-based services market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large number of established LBS solution providers in the U.S. Canada, and Mexico. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the near future on account of the upsurge in working population, spiraling technology hubs, and blooming tourism industry.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the location-based services market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global location-based services market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global location-based services industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global location-based services market potential.

Key Market Players

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Apple, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Bharti Airtel, LTD.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google Inc.

HERE

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By Technology

– GPS

– Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

– Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

– Enhanced Observed Time Difference

– Observed Time Difference

– Cell ID

– Wi-Fi

– Others

By Application

– Location-based Advertising

– Business Intelligence & Analytics

– Fleet Management

– Mapping and Navigation

– Local Search & Information

– Social Networking & Entertainment

– Proximity Marketing

– Asset Tracking

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Transportation & Logistics

– Manufacturing

– Government & Public Utilities

– Retail

– Healthcare & Life Sciences

– Media & Entertainment

– IT & Telecom

– BFSI

– Hospitality

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

