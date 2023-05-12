Virtual Private Server Market Importance of Brand Equity: Measuring and Managing Your Brand’s Value | Endurance International Group, GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Virtual Private Server Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

A virtual private server consists of virtualization software that partitions physical servers into multiple virtual servers. These virtual machines are capable of running independent operating systems. They are widely used for hosting web services. A VPS service is provided by service providers through an internet hosting software. Moreover, owing to its ability to host an independent operating systems, VPS services enable users to install and execute any software, as these users have superuser-level access to that OS interface. This facility provides end users with substantial control over system configuration and authorizes the user for all administration operations. A virtual private server (VPS) exists on servers and allows installation of other software that are unsupported or not allowed on shared hosting accounts. Two types of VPS are available in the market, which include managed VPS and unmanaged VPS. Among these, the unmanaged VPS is widely used by users that have command-line interface knowledge and perform system administration tasks at a high level.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Rise in cyber threats & cyber-attacks in data centers across the globe has boosted the demand for VPS, which acts as a key driver of the global virtual private server market. This is attributed to the capability of VPS server that provides sandbox security features. In addition, increase in adoption of cloud computing has proliferated the deployment of VPS severs at a significant rate, owing to its virtualization feature that replicates similarity of security and performance of VPS services. This factor is expected to augment the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

On a contrary, limitations on availability of physical resource and bandwidth is a major restraining factor, which is anticipated to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. However, convergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms with VPS solutions is expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global market.

The global virtual private server market is segmented into type, operating system, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into managed VPS and unmanaged VPS. By operating system, it is divided into Windows and Linux. As per organization size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into IT & telecommunication, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global virtual private server market trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the virtual private server industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global virtual private server market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– DreamHost, LLC

– Endurance International Group

– GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

– IBM

– InMotion Hosting

– Liquid Web

– OVH

– Rackspace US, Inc.

– United Internet AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BYTYPE

– Managed VPS

– Unmanaged VPS

BY OPERATING SYSTEM

– Windows

– Linux

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– IT & Telecommunication

– Retail

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

