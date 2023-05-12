Virtual Reality Content Creation Market Power of Ethnography: Techniques for Deep Understanding of Consumer Behavior | Blippar, 360 Labs, Matterport, Koncept VR, SubVRsive

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Virtual Reality Content Creation Market ”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Virtual reality (VR) is a virtual environment that is created by computer-generated simulations. VR devices replicates the real-time environment into the virtual environment. For example, the driving simulators in VR headsets provide actual simulations of driving a vehicle by displaying vehicular motion and corresponding visual, motion, and audio indications to the driver. These simulations are high definition content known as VR content, which are developed with the help of software that creates three-dimensional environment or videos. Thus, the virtual reality content creation market growth is expected to rise at a significant rate in the coming years owing to proliferation of VR devices in diverse industries. The VR content is created in two different ways. First, the VR content is produced by taking a 360-degree immersive videos with the help of 360-degree camera, which has high definition such as 4K resolution. Secondly, the content is produced by making a 3-dimensional (3D) animation with the help of advanced and interactive software applications.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Rise in demand for high quality content such as 4K among individuals coupled with high availability of cost-efficient VR devices are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global virtual reality content creation market during the forecast period. Ongoing modernization of visual display electronics such as TV, desktops, and others are proliferating the demand for VR content owing to its ability to adapt to surrounding environments displaying systems and provide virtual simulations. Moreover, rise in sales of head-mounted display (HMDs) especially in gaming and entertainment sector is another factor anticipated to propel the growth of the global virtual reality content creation market.

However, concerns associated with VR content piracy is a factor that hampers the growth of the global virtual reality content creation market to a certain extent. Furthermore, rise in diversification applications of VR in various industries is an opportunistic factor for the players operating in the market, which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the global market.

The virtual reality content creation market is segmented on the basis of content type, component, end-use sector, and region. Further, the videos segment is sub-categorized into 360 degree and immersive. Based on content type, the market is categorized into videos, 360 degree photos, and games. On the basis of component, it is divided into software and services. Depending on end-use sector, it is categorized into real estate, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, healthcare, retail, gaming, automotive, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global virtual reality content creation market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global virtual reality content creation market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Blippar

– 360 Labs

– Matterport

– Koncept VR

– SubVRsive

– Panedia Pty Ltd.

– WeMakeVR

– VIAR (Viar360)

– Pixvana Inc.

– Scapic.

KEYMARKETSEGMENTS

Content Type

– Videos

o 360 Degree

o Immersive

– 360 Degree Photos

– Games

Component

– Software

– Services

End-use Sector

– Real Estate

– Travel & Hospitality

– Media & Entertainment

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Gaming

– Automotive

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

